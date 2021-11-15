News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
15 years of Hunts Shopmobility in 'thank you' celebration

Clare Butler

Published: 6:51 PM November 15, 2021
Hunts Shopmobility celebrates 15th anniversary

Happy 15th anniversary Hunts Shopmobility! Mayor of Huntingdon Councillor Karl Webb pictured with Manager Celia Barden cutting the cake. - Credit: Hunts Shopmobility

A shop that hires out mobility scooters and wheelchairs to help people enjoy their day out in Huntingdon has marked its 15th anniversary. 

Hunts Shopmobility, a self-funded charity, was established in 2006 when Huntingdon High Street was pedestrianised. 

Earlier this week, a small celebration took place at their premises located in the Princes Street car park, to thank all those that have supported them over the years.  

As well as their customers, it was attended by the Mayor of Huntingdon Councillor Karl Webb, representatives of Huntingdon Rotary, Huntingdon Rotary Cromwell, Hannah Tuck (Co-Op Pioneer), their Trustees and staff and volunteers past and present. 

Hunts Shopmobility would also like to thank the Huntingdon Freeman Trust, Hunts Forum, BID, Huntingdon Community Group, Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and MP Jonathan Djanogly for their continued support. 

For more information or to book please contact the team on 01480 432793 or email shopmobility@huntsforum.org.uk. Hunts Shopmobility is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 2pm. 

