The annual awards are now in their 23rd year and the deadline for entries is September 2.

Chorus Homes has been sponsoring the Employer of the Year Award for the last 10 years.

Simon Leher, communications manager for Chorus Homes said: “It is important to us as a local company to show our support for the Hunts Post and to the many businesses in the area. We want our colleagues and customers to live their best lives.

“To do this we motivate, inspire, value and support our people to be passionate in delivering services to our customers.

“Sponsoring The Hunts Post Employer of the Year award is a message to other businesses in the area to focus on nurturing and developing their colleagues.

The Hunts Post asked why it is important to enter the Huntingdonshire Business Awards and Simon said: “Winning, or even being shortlisted for a Hunts Post business award, is important for any business.

“Entering the awards, and particularly the Employer of the Year category, is a very public way of recognising the hard work and achievements of your colleagues and your efforts as an employer.

“Awards remind colleagues and customers what’s good about your company, why they are proud to be part of it and the fact that they should be celebrated.

Simon tells Hunts Post readers how easy it is to enter. He said: “Entering the awards couldn’t be easier but being shortlisted, or indeed winning, a Hunts Post Business Award takes some effort. It’s worth it though.

“There are lots of tips on the Hunts Post Business Awards website, but the most important one is to make sure your story is factual, easy to read and compelling. It’s your own business story that is the difference between being runners-up or winning the award.”

Criteria for each category and more information about how to enter the awards is available at the awards website.

This year’s Hunts Post Business Awards will take place at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on November 6. Deadline for entries is 5pm on September 2. More information and details on how to enter are at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.

CRITERIA: Staff are the most important asset of any business. This category is aimed at businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to staff and assess how employees benefit the business.

THE SPONSOR: Chorus Homes is part of the Places for People Group.

It owns and manages more than 7,600 homes across Cambridgeshire.

“Working together, creating great places to live, our focus is on delivering much-needed homes across the East of England,” says the company.