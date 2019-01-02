Macmillan was this year’s chosen charity for the awards, which took place in November and saw the best and brightest from among the business community in Huntingdonshire honoured.

A raffle and auction were held on the night, and £4,246 was raised. The funds were handed over to Macmillan on December 18.

Michelle Hutchinson, fundraising manager from Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We want to thank the Hunts Post for supporting Macmillan again this year. By holding another successful local event Macmillan can continue to support people living with cancer.

“Macmillan Grants help people with cancer to meet costs that can arise from the condition and its treatment. A Macmillan grant is a one-off payment for adults, young people, or children with cancer, to cover a wide range of practical needs.

“This can include things such as heating bills, extra clothing, or a much-needed break. The monies raised from the Hunts Post Business Awards 2018 could help to fund 17 Macmillan grants to support people living with cancer at those times when they need us most.”

This year’s business awards ceremony was once again packed with the cream of Huntingsdonshire commerce, with the ceremony compered by BBC Look East presenter Stewart White.

This year’s Business of the Year title was awarded to SF Engineering, of St Ives, which specialises in the design, manufactures and installation of high quality food production lines.

The firm was established in 1983 by managing director Seamus Farrell and has its origins in supplying the fish, meat and poultry sectors with process solutions.

The firm also scooped the Training and Development Award and boasts this year’s Employee of the Year, Martin Rose.

The Judges Award on the night was won by Zitko Consulting which, the judges, said had submitted an impressive application and demonstrated “clear strategic focus, team work and a great working environment”.

The judges said the Zitko leadership team were “clearly determined” to make the firm

If you would like to host your own event or make a donation to support Macmillan’s work contact the charity on 0300 1000 200 or e-mail fundraising@macmillan.org.uk.