Ian with his care manager, Karen Nash, at the Visiting Angels office in Huntingdon. - Credit: REVPR

A care provider in Huntingdon is raising awareness of the importance of self-care after a lung cancer diagnosis.

Visiting Angels has supported Lung Cancer Awareness Month throughout November.

Ian Lintott, managing director of Visiting Angels, has put together a guide with easy-to-follow for patients and loved ones to follow.

Mr Lintott says that relaxation exercises can help, as well as maintaining an open dialogue with family and friends.

He explained: “Mental health and maintaining calm and wellbeing is as important as your physical health in situations such as these.

"It’s all too easy to face a diagnosis and give up, as for so many people it can feel like the end.

“But that doesn’t have to be the case, and maintaining your quality of life and independence for as long as possible is a worthwhile aim.

“At Visiting Angels, we’re always asked how we can support vulnerable members of our community.

“People often think our services are only used when someone has a physical need, but they actually consist of much more than that – and our service comes with companionship as standard."

For more information visit https://www.visiting-angels.co.uk/cambridgeshire/ or call the team on 01223 455945.