Huntingdon independent business takes on more staff in Covid recovery

Clare Butler

Published: 3:58 PM August 23, 2021   
Modern World Business Solutions (MWBS) in Abbotts Ripton takes on 14 more staff.

Modern World Business Solutions (MWBS) in Abbotts Ripton takes on 14 more staff. - Credit: MWBS

An independent Abbotts Ripton-based business has hired 14 new members of staff as it continues to bounce back after the pandemic. 

Modern World Business Solutions (MWBS) specialises in flexible payment options and point of sale solutions for a variety of businesses. 

Bosses say much of this recent success is a result of its unique software platform, which has been developed in-house by chief technology officer Chris Pennington.   

The unique software integrates directly into banking systems and provides an invaluable portal for thousands of businesses.   

Warren Whitfield, CEO of MWBS (right) and Chris Pennington, CTO (left).

Warren Whitfield, CEO of MWBS (right) and Chris Pennington, CTO (left). - Credit: MWBS

MWBS has gained 220 new partners in the past 12 months alone and to manage the demand, the company has recruited 14 new members of staff, a team which is headed up by Charlotte Kappes, as head of operations.    

Warren Whitfield, CEO and founder of MWBS, said: “Our USP here at MWBS, is that we appreciate each business is completely unique and that is why we work closely with all of our new clients to offer the latest advice and the best solutions to meet the company’s needs both now and in the future.” 

