A Huntingdonshire fintech company, Modern World Business Solutions has been nominated for two awards.

Modern World Business Solutions, a local fintech payments ISO (independent sales organisation) based in Abbots Ripton has been nominated for two awards by the SME Huntingdonshire Business Awards.

Following its continued growth and success during 2021, the local company has been shortlisted for Business Innovation and Business of the Year (less than 50 employees) by the organisers, with the Grand Final set to take place on Wednesday January 26 2022 at the Burgess Hall in St Ives.

The fintech company, which was established in 2018, has taken the sector by storm after developing it’s very own white labelled payments aggregator platform after identifying that merchants were not being offered the correct, cost-effective solution to their business needs.

The exciting technology, developed in-house by Chief Technology Officer Chris Pennington, offers a toolbox of business solutions to brokers, resellers, payments ISOs and B2B sales-based companies that wish to add payments to their portfolio.

Warren Whitfield, the Managing Director and Founder of Modern World Business Solutions, welcomed the award shortlisting, saying: “As a team, we’re absolutely delighted to have been nominated in two different categories at these well-respected awards, it’s a testament to the hardwork and dedication of our excellent team here at Modern World over what has been a testing 18 months or so for everyone.

“Local businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and economy across Huntingdonshire and beyond, and we are passionate about turning the tide and putting power and choices back into our customer’s hands, giving their businesses and other SMEs the best opportunity to succeed and grow.”

The innovative payments aggregator platform from Modern World was only developed during the first lockdown of 2020 as the business itself looked at ways to drive leads without a cost of acquisition. The platform quickly became a hit with partner numbers growing day-by-day due to the simplicity and transparency that the product offered.

After 18 months of continual development, growth and expansion, both in its product and its business, Modern World Business Solutions is firmly placing itself as one of the most well-respected Fintech businesses within the payments industry today, with innovation and delivering added-value to the entire chain of merchant services as it’s motivation. .



