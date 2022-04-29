For the first time since the pandemic, locals were treated to the return of the Huntingdonshire Business Fair, showcasing the very best businesses in the region.

There were 62 stands on show, allowing more than 250 visitors to forge new connections with the various companies promoting themselves.

The fair took place in Burgess Hall, St Ives, on April 27 and featured a variety of seminars and speed networking sessions, allowing everyone to meet like-minded people, creating new opportunities.

Sadie Parr, Head of Marketing & Events at Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said: "There was a real buzz around the place because it’s been three years since the last one, and it felt like it was needed.

"It was good to be reconnecting with people we’ve not seen in a while. We’ve had lots of positive feedback, and all in all, it was a very enjoyable day, lot’s of connections made, and it was definitely worth the hard work.”