Butcher Bayley Architects joins an illustrious list, with nominated practices in the past going on to win national and international prizes. - Credit: Peter Oliver Photography

Butcher Bayley Architects (BBA) in Yaxley has been shortlisted in the Young Architect of the Year and Employer of the Year categories at this year’s Building Design Architect of the Year awards.

BBA is among the smallest practices shortlisted for the Employer of the Year category at the awards, which reward architects for a consistent body of work rather than one-off projects.

Luke Butcher, co-founder and Director of Butcher Bayley Architects, said: “Our office has been buzzing since we heard the news, we’re so excited.

"The Young Architect of the Year is particularly special – the roll call of previous winners and shortlisted practices is impressive, so for a young architecture practice, this feels like a nomination for a Stirling Prize.”

The nomination reflects a year of progression for the practice, with its Copper House project in Cambridge winning a Royal Institute of British Architects Award earlier in the summer.

The practice also implemented a four-day week in 2020 and stood out as one of the few architects to be Gold-accredited by the national four-day week campaign.

