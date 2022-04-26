A Huntingdon-based metal recycling trade association has made a huge donation to the Royal British Legion.

The British Metals Recycling Association (BMRA) handed over £20,000, which was the proceeds of a raffle and additional donations thanks to the support of its membership.

Each year the standing president of the BMRA selects a charity that will receive a donation. Due to pandemic, the BMRA held its first face-to-face event in two years which was the annual dinner at the Royal Lancaster, in London, on November 19.

Susie Burrage, president of the BMRA, said: “Our members are always incredibly generous with their donations, be it the donation of prizes or raffle entry. Last year they didn’t disappoint. I selected the Royal British Legion as 2021 was its centenary year.

"My maternal grandfather, John Glover, a veteran of D-Day WW2, instilled in me from an early age to never forget those who have actively served to protect our country and to always wear a poppy with pride.

“We were delighted that some members gave additional donations, even giving their photography competition prizes to the chosen charity instead.”

Lucy Acred, community fundraiser Cambridgeshire & Huntingdon, Royal British Legion said: “We are overwhelmed with such a wonderfully kind donation from British Metals Recycling Association. Due to their generosity we can continue to provide support and care to the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in so many ways, such as information and advice on care and independent living, physical and mental wellbeing, and financial and employment support.

"We can continue to ensure that the Armed Forces Community can access the support they need. Thank you so much to everyone at British Metals Recycling Association for their fundraising efforts throughout the year, their wonderful donation and their support to the Armed Forces Community.”

Ms Acred added: “We really need volunteers throughout Cambridgeshire and Huntingdon for the Poppy Appeal 2022, if you can gift some time to help with the collections in the supermarkets, can help deliver or collect poppies and collecting tins we would love to hear from you, there are so many ways in which you can help.”















































