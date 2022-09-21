Paul Sweeney, BID Huntingdon Manager, shared his delight that Huntingdon town centre will have its BID status renewed. - Credit: Daniel Ackerley 2021

Huntingdon town centre businesses have voted in favour of renewing the town's status as a Business Improvement District (BID) for a further five years.

The results, released on Friday, September 16, by Electoral Reform Services, showed 46 per cent of businesses voted, with an overwhelming majority of 96 per cent voting 'yes'.

The ballot was the highest turnout of voters for BID Huntingdon since its inception in 2012 and the highest 'yes' vote seen.

Huntingdon First Manager Paul Sweeney spoke with delight at the result and said: “We’re so pleased with the result of the ballot.

"Mags Clark (deputy Manager) and I have only recently taken over the roles of town manager and deputy town manager following the retirement of Sue Wing and Jeannette Rowden in 2021.

"Building on the groundwork of those that came before us, we’re incredibly proud of the work that we, alongside our two Town Rangers, Sharon and Jo, have achieved in the town in the short time we’ve been in post.

"There is a whole host of plans for the town moving forward, a keen focus on tourism, events, promotion and working closely with our partners at HBAC (Huntingdonshire Businesses Against Crime), Huntingdon Town Council, Huntingdonshire District Council and Cambridge County Council to collectively secure Huntingdon as the great place we know it to be to live, work and play.”

The town centre can expect to benefit financially with £1m generated over five years from 2022 to 2027.

The money will drive investment and give businesses a greater say in how the town is marketed, maintained and managed.

The BID Huntingdon Business Plan was developed through consultation with businesses in the BID area. Huntingdon First’s vision for the next five years will be:

Creating and Maintaining Quality Spaces

Creating and Promoting a Vibrant Place

Connecting and Representing Businesses

Improving Sustainability and the Environment

Mr Sweeney added: “The heart of a town should have a purpose for everyone, it should be welcoming and encourage variety in people. It should be vibrant, offering new, innovative ideas to enhance and sustain businesses and communities for the future.

"We at Huntingdon First believe that our four key strategies for the next five years will support this”

For further details and information, visit www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk.