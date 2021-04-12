Published: 1:36 PM April 12, 2021

Members of Bid with one of the town rangers outside the Patches shop in Huntingdon. - Credit: ARCHANT

Sue Wing, manager of BID Huntingdon, said the reopening of the town centre felt 'fantastic'.

"This lockdown through the winter months seemed longer and has been harder for people I think. It is really nice to see some of the businesses have put balloons out and it feels like the heart is back in the town centre. Even walking around this morning, people seem to have a smile on their faces and they seem happier. There is obviously still an appetite for shopping in town centres as opposed to online."

She continued: "Even before the pandemic, it was hard for high streets, but I do think our town centre, because it is a small market town has not suffered quite so badly as some of the big cities. I think people are starting to change their habits and are shopping locally and really trying to support local businesses."

The Bid town rangers were out in Huntingdon on Monday morning to help with queues and provide social distancing stickers



