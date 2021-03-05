News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Huntingdon firm's oldest employee looking forward to new normal

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM March 5, 2021   
John Branson works at Bensons for Beds in Huntingdon

Veteran factory work John Branson has now had his Covid-19 vaccination and says he is looking forward to life returning to normal.

John, aged 74, is a production operative in the drawer section at the Bensons for Beds on St Peter's Road, in Huntingdon.

The grandfather of one, lives in Huntingdon and has worked at the firm for 19 years.

He says he had no qualms about having the vaccine at his local doctor’s surgery and is waiting for a date for his follow-up jab.

“I can’t really understand why people would not be vaccinated. It could mean the difference between life and death and who would want to take a gamble like that?” he said.

John says he was happy to stay on at work beyond the normal pension age because he enjoys keeping occupied and having a structure to his day.

Bensons head of manufacturing, Matt Richardson, said: “John is not just our oldest employee, he’s one of our longest serving too, and he’s a bit of an institution at Huntingdon."

The factory has remained in production throughout the pandemic.



