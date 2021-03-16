Published: 1:00 PM March 16, 2021

Composite rail door for Hitachi in production at TRB in Huntingdon. - Credit: Pro Vision Photograph Ltd

Huntingdon-based TRB Structures is launching a new project as part of its long-term partnership with Hitachi, a global transport specialist at the forefront of innovation in the rail industry.

The project involves the manufacture of toilet panels, partitions and doors, as well as modified bike and bulk units, for 23 new trains that are due to enter service by 2022.

Graeme Laws, commodity manager for direct materials at Hitachi Rail, commented: “Our established collaboration with TRB is a result of our shared commitment to long-term sustainability and the company’s ability to continuously meet our needs in terms of design and capabilities.

"This exciting project is set to really improve travel for rail passengers in the UK, and we’re glad to have TRB on board.”

Richard Holland, managing director at TRB, added: “We are delighted to be working with Hitachi again. This project is the next step in our relationship with Hitachi, and we look forward to many more years working together.”

Hitachi is renowned for quality, reliability and innovation, and chose to partner with TRB for this new project thanks to the company’s 40 years' of experience and proven track record in the design and manufacture of high-quality, lightweight and durable composite rail components for leading train manufacturers.

This serves as an extension of TRB’s existing relationship with Hitachi, demonstrating ongoing trust in TRB’s expertise, the company says.

TRB Lightweight Structures (TRB) is a leading international manufacturing and engineering company, specialising in lightweight and durable composite products for a range of industries.

Since its formation in 1954, TRB has invested heavily in people, and has a team of more than 130 experts to support its services across design, engineering, manufacturing and quality.

TRB’s cross-functional teams work closely with customers to tackle big challenges – reducing weight while improving performance, safety and durability. The company prides itself on working with other businesses that take their carbon footprint seriously, and want to use more environmentally-friendly materials in their manufacturing processes.









