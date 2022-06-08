Huntingdon business Anglia Translations Ltd handing over the cheque to Anna's Hope. - Credit: Anglia Translations Ltd

Huntingdon company Anglia Translations Ltd have made a significant donation of £10,000 to the charity Anna’s Hope, which helps children and young people diagnosed with brain tumours.

The donation will aid the brilliant work that Anna’s Hope does to increase awareness of childhood brain tumours while offering support and rehabilitation to children, young people, and their families during what is an exceedingly challenging time.

Director of Anglia Translations Ltd, Mary Gilbey, said: “We have been immensely proud to have Anna’s Hope as our charity of the year these past twelve months. I have known Carole for quite a few years, and the work that her and her fabulous fairies do in this region is absolutely astonishing."

Founder of Anna’s Hope, Carole Hughes, said: “On behalf of Anna’s Hope, I would like to thank Mary and all at Anglia Translations Ltd for this wonderful donation that will make a huge difference to the lives of the children and families we support.”

“Every penny will go to supporting specialist neuro rehabilitation by the Anna’s Hope Therapy Team as part of the Brainbow Service and will provide six months of support for six children.”



