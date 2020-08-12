This award is open for any commercial business that contributes to the environment, community and society.

The hotel offers facilities for business, with meetings and conference facilities, featuring nine event spaces with the capacity to host events.

Inside the hotel there is also a fully equipped gym, an indoor swimming pool and a sauna.

Tracy Isted, manager of the Marriott, shares why she wanted to support the business awards, she said: “For me personally it was a chance for me to get to know people better within the business community and for me to become part of that business community.

“Based on the experience of last year, which was absolutely amazing, I was really quite surprised as to how professionally the awards were run.

“The judging process, the shortlisting process, but over and above that it was the individual companies that put so much in and do such an amazing things.

“Even just coming to the awards ceremony in the evenings or reading about it in the paper you can’t get any idea of just what brilliant businesses we have in our local community and that’s what’s driven me to support it this year.”

Chris Pilling, director of sales at the Marriott Hotel, feels it is important to support the Business Awards, he said: “The Hunts Post Business Awards is a fantastic platform for us to support and recognise the collective hard work that each business, small or large, makes in driving the commercial success of Huntingdon as a destination.

“As one of those prominent business within Huntingdon, The Huntingdon Marriott is proud to have the opportunity this year to sponsor and therefore recognised one of our neighbours as the winner of the Commercial Business in the Community Award.”

Chris explains what he thinks the judges will be looking for, he said: “Publicly, businesses are usually judged by their community on their CSR plan, or Corporate social Responsibility Plan, and whilst this is a key and integral part of how a business supports it’s community, one element of a business that often has a bigger and more positive impact remains invisible – this is the commercial success of a business within its’s community.”

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is September 2, 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through the awards website at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk

This year’s event is taking place on Friday November 6 at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives

For more information, visit: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.