Ray Caulfield (left) and Paul Hay show off their Green Apple Award. - Credit: Paul Hay

Huntingdon based manufacturer Trime have been given an award for a new product they have launched.

Trime supply sustainable lighting towers and have had their X-SOLAR/HYBRID lighting set honoured by the prestigious environmental campaigners, the Green Organisation.

The X-SOLAR/HYBRID was granted the top gold award for its environmental qualities.

Trime’s (CEO) Ray Caulfield and (MD) Paul Hay were presented with the award by representatives of the Green Organisation at a glittering presentation ceremony held at The Royal Horseguards Hotel, in Whitehall, London.

Paul said: “Our aim with this project was to develop a lighting tower that was powered from a combination of solar and battery power, with just a small fuel-efficient diesel engine as back-up.”

“The X-SOLAR HYBRID has rapidly become a popular product with rental and construction organisations. To have its environmental qualities formally recognised is indeed an honour.

“This award has confirmed that the X- SOLAR HYBRID is an environmentally accredited product.”

The Trime X- SOLAR HYBRID is a LED lighting tower that is powered by a combination of solar energy, battery power, backed-up by an engine driven battery charging system to ensure continual illumination.

The set features 4 no.100watt LED lamps that deliver a light coverage of 2400 square metres, combined with up to 3000 hours of uninterrupted running without refuelling.

For 95% of its operation the X-Solar Hybrid emits zero noise along with 97% zero emissions.

The Green Apple Awards are run by The Green Organisation – an independent, international, non-political, non-profit environment group dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.

The Green Apple Awards began in 1994 and have become established as the country’s major recognition for environmental endeavour among companies, councils, communities and countries.

Trime equipment is available worldwide through a line of wholly owned subsidiaries, alongside dedicated dealers and distributors. Trime UK is based in Cambridgeshire.

The company manufactures a wide range of sustainable machinery for use on outside events, construction, rail and highway projects.

For more information go to: www.trime.com