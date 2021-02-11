How to secure your business premises during Covid-19

Promotion

Published: 3:07 PM February 11, 2021

'Touchless doors can help prevent contamination and increase the measures you have in place to minimise the spread of coronavirus.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How to make your busy business entrance safe to use during the pandemic.

Craig Doy from Avanti Doors in East Anglia shares what innovative doors designs could help protect your staff and customers during Covid-19 and offer your business the security it needs.

Q: Why is doorway design important for businesses?

A: It’s easy to forget about your businesses’ entryway, but it’s the first thing people see when they walk by. Choose from original designs and colours to create an attractive entryway that perfectly represents your brand.

Industrial roller doors can help protect valuable stock, deter intruders and prevent damage - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Businesses have needed to adapt the way they work during Covid-19. Researching the latest automated door designs is one way to help keep your business running, safely.

Our doors are UKCA accredited and compliant with UK specifications. You can trust and rely on the quality of our products to meet your needs - whether that's external shutters to help protect your business, shopfronts for entry or back of house security doors to deter intruders.

Q: How can a contactless entrance help protect businesses during Covid-19?

A: Doorways and exits are the number one spot for traffic in and out of your business - staff and visitors are constantly using them. Front line organisations – like GP surgeries, hospitals, pharmacies and food retailers - can benefit from upgrading to a touch-free system to help reduce the risk of contamination and minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Push-pads can carry germs for up to 72 hours. Therefore, we offer sensor systems that will detect someone nearing the door and open automatically.

Install a hand sanitiser activation system, to ensure everyone entering the building has fully disinfected their hands. The system prevents the door from opening until the hand sanitiser has been used. This is especially important for helping to keep medical environments clean and safe.

Magic switches – a touchless entry system – are a way for us to convert automatic door closers on any manual door, meaning we can update your entry system no matter what you previously had installed.

Busy office environments should consider modifying all doors with contactless switches. This will help keep staff safe by reducing touchpoints throughout the building and make it easier to accommodate social distancing.

Q: What door systems do you recommend?

A: We supply a variety of industrial doors, ideal for any commercial buildings and warehouses. All shutters are bespoke and made to measure, no two are the same.

'Hand sanitiser activation systems will prevent the door from opening until the hand sanitiser has been used.' - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Automatic doors are an excellent choice for supermarkets, offices, and health clinics. You can adapt the electronic locking systems, automatic, and access control options to suit your needs and budget.

For high-value businesses, investing in a high-security steel door can offer you peace of mind. They come fitted with a 10-point locking system and interlocking anti-jemmy studs. It’s perfect for protecting valuables, deterring intruders, and preventing break-ins.

Q: How can you help me find the best door for my business?

A: We conduct a site survey that allows our expert installers to identify what you require. They’ll get to know you and understand your business, to offer personalised recommendations.

Q: You also offer a 24-hour emergency call-out service. How can this benefit business owners?

A: If you subscribe to our annual service package – Planned Preventative Maintenance – we can ensure that your building’s security is never compromised. If you notice an issue with your door, can’t close it properly or need a repair, you can call us anytime – day or night – and we’ll respond.

If we can't repair your door on the day, we'll ensure its secured and return as soon as possible to fix or replace it.

Before and after an automatic door installation - 'Automatic doors are an excellent choice for shops, offices, and health clinics.' - Credit: Avanti Doors

Q: Why choose Avanti Doors?

A: Our highly qualified team of engineers and installers are trained by leading manufacturers such as Geze, Dormakaba and Record. They provide repair, maintenance and installation for many automatic, manual and industrial doors.

We work with the Automatic Door Suppliers Association and CSCS (Construction Skills Certification Scheme) - clients can rely on us for a professional, personal service.

We specialise in providing innovative entrance solutions for domestic and commercial properties and offer our services throughout East Anglia and surrounding areas.

Visit avantidoors.co.uk to get a quote for your next project or to view our recent installations. Call 07534331870 or email service@avantidoors.co.uk.