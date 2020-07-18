Last year’s Customer Services Award was won by Locks and Shades and we asked them to tell us what had happened since the award ceremony.

They told us: “As a salon, we have grown the team further by taking on two more employees. We have also implemented a salon refurbishment and we are launching a new website. We have been extremely busy and have positively moved the business forward.

“We have grown in confidence and have launched our Be Kind campaign which focuses around mental health awareness.”

The company has also been more involved in community and charity work.

“We have been supporting a charity called Gemma’s Hearts, which provides heart defibrillators.”

The salon also had a defibrillator secured to its premises.

The company has said the experience of entering and winning the awards has been “amazing”.

“It was our second time of entering so winning was quite surprising. The judges were so lovely and really made us feel at ease at our interview. My advice to anyone is to enter as many categories as you can.”

CRITERIA FOR THE CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

This category is open to any business no matter what sector. Businesses will need to be able to demonstrate your customer service record and you are able to submit a maximum of five testimonials.

SPONSOR CJ EMPLOYMENT SOLUTIONS

The business covers Huntingdon, St Neots and St Ives, and says it thrives on helping local talent join local businesses.

CJ Employment Solutions opened on Huntingdon High Street in November 2017.

“Having had eight years recruiting experience in Huntingdon means our clients only get the best quality of candidates, as we meet each and every candidate face-to-face,” the company says.

“We believe honesty and openness is key to our success. We treat all clients as individual partners, ensuring we deliver a service bespoke to that client’s needs. We adhere to a policy of honesty between all three partners: CJ Employment Solutions Ltd, candidates and clients.”

CJ Employment Solutions helps companies locally recruit and find talent for their administration, sales, marketing, accounts, customer service and HR roles.

They say being part of the judging panel for The Hunts Post Business Awards 2020 and sponsoring the Customer Service Award and helped them feel part of the local community.

“Having helped candidates find work with local businesses for the past three years, we feel it is a perfect time for CJ Employment Solutions to bring our extensive knowledge of local industry and the customer service sector to help find this year’s winner in its field.”

INFO: Call Charlotte Nightingale on 01480 432875 or email charlotte@cjemploymentsolutions.co.uk

This year’s Hunts Post Business Awards will take place at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on November 6. Deadline for entries is 5pm on September 2. More information and details on how to enter are at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.

The annual awards are now in their 23rd year and the deadline for entries is September 2.

