The annual awards are now in their 23rd year and the deadline for entries is September 2.

Leeds Day, a firm of solicitors based in Huntingdon, share why they have decided to be a sponsor in this year’s awards.

Leeds Day solicitor, Rebecca Ryan said: “We have been sponsoring for a number of years now, we are a local firm split in the Huntingdonshire area and it is good to be part of that local business network.

“It helps us give something back as well and be active in the local business community.”

She added: “We have chosen to sponsor Business Person of the Year for many years now as it is good to support the local business community. It was my first time giving the award away to last year’s winner and it was a great evening. Locality is important to us and it is good to be key in the business community.”

Hunts Post editor, Debbie Davies, said: “We understand that the last few months have been incredibly difficult for businesses across Huntingdonshire, so perhaps, more than ever before, we need to recognise and reward the strength, ambition and resilience of businesses in Huntingdonshire who have been able to navigate the pandemic successfully. If you have a business success story, we would love to hear from you.”

CRITERIA FOR BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Individuals may nominate themselves or be nominated by their employers or colleagues. The judges will be looking for a business owner, manager who has made an outstanding contribution to the success or survival of the company.

Name, position and outline of responsibilities.

Detail of business, its activities, market-place and scale of operations.

What have been the entrant’s outstanding contributions both financial and operational to the business’ success?

More information on the business award: Criteria for each category and more information about how to enter the awards is available at the awards website, details below.

This year’s Hunts Post Business Awards will take place at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on November 6. Deadline for entries is 5pm on September 2. More information and details on how to enter are at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.

​