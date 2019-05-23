Online display advertising can help smaller businesses target their advertising to those who may be interested in their products.

And, according to a digital marketing professional, online display is more focused and effective than it has ever been.

How online display works and how to measure its effectiveness will be one subject covered in a series of free digital marketing seminars from media group Archant.

The Digital Decoded sessions in Stevenage and Huntingdon will seek to explain some key elements of digital marketing and how these can be deployed to attract consumers at different stages of the purchase process.

Jamie Brown, Archant regional digital manager, said new technology was driving big advancements.

He said: "Online, we have the ability to target audiences down to their hobbies, interests and even the things they are looking to buy.

"If a business knows what they want to sell and to whom, we can make sure adverts go to this audience in the right place at the right time.

"With digital display it has become much easier to do that because we can identify different groups of people by the content they consume and the things they search for.

"Right now, the online advertising products we have got in the marketplace are better than they have ever been - for whatever you are selling - but businesses still need to understand how it works.

"The sessions will cover what digital display does, why should you buy it, how to measure it, and how to work out if it is working for you and if it is doing what it should."

The seminars from Archant, publisher of the Comet, Hunts Post, Welwyn Hatfield Times, Herts Advertiser and others, are targeted at small and medium businesses keen become more digital-savvy in their advertising.

Digital Decoded workshops will be held at two venues, with two sessions each day, at 8.30am and 11.30am.

Tuesday June 18 - The Marriott Hotel, Hinchingbrooke Business Park, Huntingdon

Thursday June 20 - Needham House, Little Wymondley, near Stevenage

More information and booking at https://www.archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded or call Lynne Pearson on 01438 866011.