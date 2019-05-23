Online display advertising can help smaller businesses target their advertising to those who may be interested in their products. And, according to a digital marketing professional, online display is more focused and effective than it has ever been. How online display works and how to measure its effectiveness will be one subject covered in a series of free digital marketing seminars from media group Archant. The Digital Decoded sessions in Stevenage and Huntingdon will seek to explain some key elements of digital marketing and how these can be deployed to attract consumers at different stages of the purchase process. Jamie Brown, Archant regional digital manager, said new technology was driving big advancements. He said: