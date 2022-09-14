Owners Ashley Skipp and James Larman alongside chef Dale Pinnock at the opening of Griddle & Grind, St Neots in April 2021. - Credit: St Neots Town Council

A “cocktail of challenges” has forced a restaurant to close after opening just 17 months ago.

Staffing issues and rising energy bills have also led to the closure of Griddle & Grind in St Neots.

Writing on their Facebook page, the restaurant said it will close its doors on High Street “until further notice.

“With a cocktail of challenges thrown at us over the past year, not least the staffing challenges and energy costs, we have taken the decision to keep our doors closed for the foreseeable.

“With our resources stretched now more than ever, we will be focussing all of our efforts into our sister venues.”

The restaurant hopes to “continue to welcome you in and provide the exceptional hospitality every one of our customers deserve.”

Griddle & Grind, which opened in April last year, is owned by James Larman and Ashley Skipp.

Griddle & Grind opened in April 2021 as the UK was under Covid-19 restrictions. - Credit: St Neots Town Council

And the deli counter and brew bar admitted there has been plenty to learn about in how much the business has progressed.

“Thank you to each and every one of you who have made it possible to have brought this concept & venue to where it is now,” the statement continued.

“It has certainly proved to be a learning curve.”

Some customers took to social media after the closure was announced.

One said “you offered something different on the high street”, while another wrote Griddle & Grind made “the best cheese toasties in the whole of East Anglia”.

Owners James and Ashley were pleased to welcome customers to Griddle & Grind when it opened on April 14, 2021.

At the time, James said: “It has been a bit of a fast turnaround towards the end, but it is great to be open.

“It has taken us eight to nine weeks, which is actually really quick, we will be serving grab and go food, so high quality cheese sandwiches, salad and coffee.”

The restaurant opened when the country was under Covid-19 restrictions, so it was forced to make some adaptations.

James added: “We had a nice group of people waiting for it to open, who were social distancing and we have had some lovely feedback from customers.”