Published: 12:15 PM February 1, 2021

MacroArt, based on the Etisley Business Park, St Neots, brought in nearly £1 million of new business during 2020. - Credit: MacroArt

Investment in people and equipment will support the growth plans of leading local wide-format print, graphics, and visual communications specialist MacroArt during 2021.

Despite the many challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company, based on Eltisley Business Park, St Neots, brought in nearly £1 million of new business during 2020, focusing on new markets such as the museum and property sectors to counter the downturn in demand from the lack of live events.

MacroArt is one of the UK’s leading creators of high-impact large format graphic displays, producing innovative, creative and sustainable print solutions for the breath-taking, super-sized hoardings and banners that we see at major retail, property, sport, exhibition and event sites across the country and beyond.

“2020 was undoubtedly a tough year, but our successes during this time proved that there was still a requirement for high-quality print display solutions,” commented MacroArt managing director Michael Green.

“The expertise of our people in delivering the highest standards in print finishing and colour consistency was crucial to these wins, and as markets start to open up again, it is essential that we continue to offer a highly skilled workforce supported by the very latest in printing technology.”

MacroArt is maintaining its Apprentice Programme during 2021 with three new starters joining in mid-February as print technicians. he bespoke programme, supported by learning provider Learn2Print, delivers in-depth training in all areas of the company’s business including printing, hand finishing, cutting and stitching, developing trainees’ skills along a Level 3 print technician pathway which is equivalent to three A levels.

Investment is also being earmarked for new equipment and enhancements during the coming year to support the company’s ability to deliver the best possible service to customers, as well as introducing a number of innovative and sustainable graphic options into the market.

“It is clear that 2021 will still be very challenging, but we are making sure we have all the resources, skills and product innovations to maximise opportunities and be ready to meet any upturn in demand, with print solutions of the highest quality, delivered on time and to budget,” concluded Michael.







































