Published: 12:07 PM October 23, 2021

An assistant land buyer from Huntingdon has become the first ever winner of a national housebuilder’s award for high performing graduates.

Gemma Custance, 26, received the Graduate’s Graduate award from Bellway after being nominated for the accolade by her peers throughout the company.

Joining the developer as part of its first ever cohort of graduates in January last year, Gemma started as a land graduate after graduating from university.

Upon completing the 18-month programme, Gemma accepted a permanent position as assistant land buyer.

She said: “It was so overwhelming to read the comments as they were coming out and I was thinking how nice and heart-warming they were. I had never even thought that they would be about me.

“I was shocked, but I am just so proud of everything I have done and been able to do since I have joined. It has been a big learning curve for me in such a short period of time. It is a great place to be.

“All the hard work over the past 18 months has now paid off. I am confident that I can continue to progress through the business and see where it takes me.

“The next step for me is to become a land buyer, but I want to take it step by step and not look too far ahead.”

Gemma believes that the experience of working through a global pandemic will stand her in good stead for the future.

“The support has been amazing. Heidi Khoshtaghaza, group HR director and Laura Bell, group HR manager run the graduate scheme and have been really helpful.

"Along with Richard and Ian from Keystone Training, the graduate training has been informative and helpful for moving forward with my career.”

A total of 38 graduates joined the Bellway ranks from September 1 across a range of disciplines from marketing and sales to construction and planning.

For more information on the graduate programme at Bellway, visit https://www.bellwaycareers.co.uk/graduate-programme/.