Ten new jobs have been created with the opening of a £200,000 adult entertainment centre in Huntingdon.

The opening of the high-tech amusement arcade, in the former Carphone Warehouse outlet in the High Street, is part of a £10 million investment programme across the country this year by gaming firm MERKUR Slots which is creating hundreds of jobs.

It will feature high-tech bingo and digital slot machines and MERKUR said the emphasis would be on low stake gaming with payouts ranging from £5 to £500.

The firm said the centre would have an extensive library of new and classic games and that customers would get unlimited free refreshments.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of MERKUR Slots’ parent company MERKUR Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Huntingdon through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

He said: "Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give both new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new MERKUR Slots venue as I am.”

MERKUR Slots will mark the opening of the entertainment centre with an event on March 25 featuring a cash giveaway and other prizes.

The MERKUR Casino UK group operates a number of venues throughout the UK including 200 adult gaming centres and high street bingo venues, three family entertainment centres and three MERKUR bingo clubs.

The premises, in a prime location on the High Street, had been empty since Carphone Warehouse closed its shops nearly two years ago.

MERKUR has said the centre would bring a high level of footfall to the town centre and would boost both the day and night-time economies.

When it launched plans for the centre it said the benefits would outweigh any impact on its setting.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Email: editor@huntspost.co.uk.































