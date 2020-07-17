Grafham Water gaming company scoops top award for best outdoor activity. Picture: RUMBLE LIVE ACTION GAMING Grafham Water gaming company scoops top award for best outdoor activity. Picture: RUMBLE LIVE ACTION GAMING

Rumble Live Action Gaming won ‘Best Outdoor Activity Company of the Year’ at the Cambridgeshire Prestige Awards.

The business also reopened to the public on Saturday June 13, following weeks of closure due to lockdown.

The Cambridgeshire Prestige Awards recognises small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past year.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, innovative practices, value and consistency in performance.

The judges remarked on Rumble Live Action Gaming’s “innovative approach to live gaming, allowing players to complete missions in a real-world environment”.

They described the live action gaming arenas as perfect for players of all skill levels aged eight and above.

Billy Rumble, who created the activity along with his wife Jacquie, said: “After weeks of closure we were delighted to receive the positive news about winning the award.

“We worked incredibly hard to launch Rumble last summer, offering a unique live action gaming experience for people of all ages, so we are ecstatic to receive this recognition.

“The fact that we were also able to reopen this weekend makes this a very exciting time for us.”

The site will initially operate on Saturdays and Sundays only but the owners will be continually reviewing the situation and adding more sessions on weekdays over the next few weeks.

The number of contenders per session has been temporarily reduced to accommodate socially distancing, and people are being asked to book online.

There are some small changes to gameplay and all equipment will be fully sanitised between sessions.

The outdoor arenas are set in eight acres of woodland and the weapons have an effective range of more than 250 metres.

Rumble Live Action Gaming opened in June 2019, and has many returning customers including a mother and son who attended the arena 14 times in ten days.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the website: rumblelive.co.uk