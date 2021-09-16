Awards for firm celebrating 10th anniversary

Published: 1:19 PM September 16, 2021

Brampton firm The Food Marketing Experts is living up to its name by racking up two more food industry awards - just as it marks its 10th year in business.

The food and drinks marketing agency has grown from being a home-based start-up to having a client base of local, national and international customers.

Managing director and founder Vhari Russell said: “I started The Food Marketing Experts ten years ago with three children in tow, working from home.

“I began with a passion to share the knowledge that I had gained from various jobs in the food and drink industry with other businesses to help them flourish and grow. This is the same motive that continues to drive me today.”

She said: “The agency has grown beyond my wildest dreams - we now have a great team with clients located all over the world.”

In addition to the anniversary celebrations, The Food Marketing Experts has picked up two more awards to add to its collection.

It has been named food marketing agency of the year for a consecutive year in the Corporate Livewire Cambridgeshire Prestige Awards for 2021-22 and

the region’s best food and drink marketing agency in the Media Innovator Awards 2021, hosted by Corporate Vision Magazine.

Last November Vhari Russell was named as one of Enterprise Nation’s 2020 Top 10 Advisers and was also awarded the prestigious Above and Beyond award for the exceptional support and guidance she had provided during the challenging conditions associated with the pandemic.

This followed The Food Marketing Experts’ success, in the Corporate LiveWire Cambridgeshire Prestige Awards 2020, when The Food Marketing Experts first won the food marketing agency of the year award.

Vhari said: “As part of our anniversary celebrations, we wanted to ensure we are giving something back to the community and industry that we hold so dear.

“We have therefore committed to a number of initiatives including the planting of 10 trees, giving away a three-month mentoring package, helping out at a food kitchen, donating to a food bank, offering work experience to a promising food marketeer and pledging our official support to the charity Diamond Hampers during 2021/2022.”