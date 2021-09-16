News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Awards for firm celebrating 10th anniversary

person

Julian Makey

Published: 1:19 PM September 16, 2021   
The Food Marketing Experts, pictured Vhari Russell, has won two awards.

The Food Marketing Experts, pictured Vhari Russell, has won two awards. - Credit: Business

Brampton firm The Food Marketing Experts is living up to its name by racking up two more food industry awards - just as it marks its 10th year in business.
The food and drinks marketing agency has grown from being a home-based start-up to having a client base of local, national and international customers.
Managing director and founder Vhari Russell said: “I started The Food Marketing Experts ten years ago with three children in tow, working from home.
“I began with a passion to share the knowledge that I had gained from various jobs in the food and drink industry with other businesses to help them flourish and grow. This is the same motive that continues to drive me today.”
She said: “The agency has grown beyond my wildest dreams - we now have a great team with clients located all over the world.”
In addition to the anniversary celebrations, The Food Marketing Experts has picked up two more awards to add to its collection.
It has been named food marketing agency of the year for a consecutive year in the Corporate Livewire Cambridgeshire Prestige Awards for 2021-22 and
the region’s best food and drink marketing agency in the Media Innovator Awards 2021, hosted by Corporate Vision Magazine.
Last November Vhari Russell was named as one of Enterprise Nation’s 2020 Top 10 Advisers and was also awarded the prestigious Above and Beyond award for the exceptional support and guidance she had provided during the challenging conditions associated with the pandemic.
This followed The Food Marketing Experts’ success, in the Corporate LiveWire Cambridgeshire Prestige Awards 2020, when The Food Marketing Experts first won the food marketing agency of the year award.
Vhari said: “As part of our anniversary celebrations, we wanted to ensure we are giving something back to the community and industry that we hold so dear. 
“We have therefore committed to a number of initiatives including the planting of 10 trees, giving away a three-month mentoring package, helping out at a food kitchen, donating to a food bank, offering work experience to a promising food marketeer and pledging our official support to the charity Diamond Hampers during 2021/2022.” 

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A previous Living History event on St Neots Market Square

Step back in time on St Neots Market Square this weekend

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Residents from the St Ives area gathered around the Oliver Cromwell statue 

Protestors gather in St Ives for hospital waste incinerator Q and A meeting

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Erin Hogg, 20, from Wisbech, gave birth to her daughter, Piper Summersgill on August 10.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital | Exclusive

Chronic bladder pain led to surprise baby birth – mum's incredible story

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
CCTV images released of a man in connection with a St Neots burglary

CCTV images released following St Neots burglary

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon