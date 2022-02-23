Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Food fayre to take place in Huntingdon as part of Think Local

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 3:00 PM February 23, 2022
Updated: 3:38 PM February 23, 2022
All Saints Church in Huntingdon is adjacent to the Market Square.

All Saints Church in Huntingdon is adjacent to the Market Square. - Credit: HDC

Next month, Huntingdon will host the district’s first Spring Food Fayre on its Market Square as part of the Huntingdonshire District Council’s Think Local campaign.

As a historic county town, Huntingdon combines a charming, pedestrianised High Street and fascinating local attractions, against the scenic backdrop of the River Great Ouse.

The town offers diverse local businesses, an abundance of cafes and restaurants, and an extensive programme of live entertainment and events at The Commemoration Hall which sits on the High Street and has undergone much work in recent months.

Huntingdon will be hosting a food fayre.

Huntingdon will be hosting a food fayre. - Credit: HDC

As many people will be aware, Huntingdon is the birthplace of Oliver Cromwell and the town is steeped in history, much of it relating to Cromwell and his time here and elsewhere in the county.

The town is home to the renowned Cromwell Museum, housed in the former school building attended by both diarist Samuel Pepys and Cromwell himself.

As part of the Think Local campaign, HDC is working in partnership with Huntingdon BID to deliver the district’s first Spring Food Fayre.

This exciting new event will be taking place on March 12 and will see a wide range of food and drink from local businesses and there will also be an exciting programme of on-stage entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brother urges police to reopen sister's disappearance as murder inquiry
  2. 2 Man, 24, jailed after stealing from foodbank days before Christmas
  3. 3 Small rise in Council Tax is necessary says leader
  1. 4 Lorry flees the scene after A14 crash between VW Golf and HGV
  2. 5 A1303 St Neots Road roundabout near Cambridge shut for five days
  3. 6 Ten dogs killed in horror blaze at kennels near A10 in Littleport
  4. 7 Unlicensed driver, 42, caught on A14 with laundry bags full of cannabis
  5. 8 St Ives man, 23, appointed general manager at the Golden Lion Hotel
  6. 9 Radio presenter who lost voice as brain tumour worsened returns to airwaves
  7. 10 Increased police presence at cemetery after drug dealing reports

The manager of Huntingdon BID, Paul Sweeney, said: "I’m a huge ambassador for the town as both a resident and town manager.

"The town has so much to offer and discover, and I know first-hand that it’s so easy to miss the gems within. I challenge everyone to break their normal routine in town and go and seek something new!"

Huntingdon is a traditional market town which is steeped in history.

Huntingdon is a traditional market town which is steeped in history. - Credit: HDC

Speaking about HDC’s Think Local campaign, Paul said: "The campaign has really supported the town especially after the incredibly difficult two years we’ve had on our high streets.

"I like to think that our hugely engaged community will now find their way back along our streets and bring the town back to life."

Further details on the upcoming Food Fayre in Huntingdon can be found on HDC’s website at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/events. 

The Huntingdonshire District Council Think Local campaign is supported by the UK Government’s Welcome Back Fund via the European Regional Development Fund.

The European Regional Development Fund.

The European Regional Development Fund. - Credit: The European Regional Development Fund.

HM Government.

HM Government. - Credit: HM Government.





Food and Drink
Shop Local
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

The crash happened outside Tesco Express on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Family pay tribute to ‘devoted father’ who died in A1123 St Ives crash

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Smith, 22, was found with thousands of pounds worth of cannabis and cocaine

Cambs Live News

Rolex watches and designer clothes seized as drug dealer, 22, is jailed

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The crash between a car and a lorry happened outside Tesco on Needingworth Road in St Ives yesterday (February 15).

Cambs Live News

Man who died in A1123 St Ives crash suffered medical episode

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon