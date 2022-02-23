All Saints Church in Huntingdon is adjacent to the Market Square. - Credit: HDC

Next month, Huntingdon will host the district’s first Spring Food Fayre on its Market Square as part of the Huntingdonshire District Council’s Think Local campaign.

As a historic county town, Huntingdon combines a charming, pedestrianised High Street and fascinating local attractions, against the scenic backdrop of the River Great Ouse.

The town offers diverse local businesses, an abundance of cafes and restaurants, and an extensive programme of live entertainment and events at The Commemoration Hall which sits on the High Street and has undergone much work in recent months.

Huntingdon will be hosting a food fayre. - Credit: HDC

As many people will be aware, Huntingdon is the birthplace of Oliver Cromwell and the town is steeped in history, much of it relating to Cromwell and his time here and elsewhere in the county.

The town is home to the renowned Cromwell Museum, housed in the former school building attended by both diarist Samuel Pepys and Cromwell himself.

As part of the Think Local campaign, HDC is working in partnership with Huntingdon BID to deliver the district’s first Spring Food Fayre.

This exciting new event will be taking place on March 12 and will see a wide range of food and drink from local businesses and there will also be an exciting programme of on-stage entertainment for visitors to enjoy.

The manager of Huntingdon BID, Paul Sweeney, said: "I’m a huge ambassador for the town as both a resident and town manager.

"The town has so much to offer and discover, and I know first-hand that it’s so easy to miss the gems within. I challenge everyone to break their normal routine in town and go and seek something new!"

Huntingdon is a traditional market town which is steeped in history. - Credit: HDC

Speaking about HDC’s Think Local campaign, Paul said: "The campaign has really supported the town especially after the incredibly difficult two years we’ve had on our high streets.

"I like to think that our hugely engaged community will now find their way back along our streets and bring the town back to life."

Further details on the upcoming Food Fayre in Huntingdon can be found on HDC’s website at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/events.

The Huntingdonshire District Council Think Local campaign is supported by the UK Government’s Welcome Back Fund via the European Regional Development Fund.

The European Regional Development Fund. - Credit: The European Regional Development Fund.

HM Government. - Credit: HM Government.
















