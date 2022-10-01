President Steve McCallion with Jack and Ross Pirie of Pirie Homes, who have become the Rotary Club's first corporate members. - Credit: Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys

The Rotary Club of St Neots St Marys celebrated a first for the club and Rotary Clubs across Cambridgeshire by inducting a corporate member.

President Steve McCallion recently welcomed Jack and Ross Pirie, owners of Pirie Homes, to the Club as the first company to take advantage of the Club's new Corporate Membership.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: "The Club has recognised that post-Covid business life has changed, and Rotary has to adapt.

"It is hoped that the flexibility this new category of membership offers will be attractive to other small and medium-sized local businesses.

"...and we see this as a way of attracting younger business people who wish to give something back to their communities."

Jack, the lead member, said: "The Club does tremendous work organising local events to raise money for charity, and we are excited to be a part of such an active club.

"We are also the youngest members of a club which has been in existence for many years and hope to inject new energy and enthusiasm."

Steve added he was delighted to welcome the company into the Club.