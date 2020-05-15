LJA Miers, in Hawkesden Road, has adapted its workforce to respond to the demand for PPE during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In response to the coronavirus and outbreak of COVID-19. LJA Miers used all available skills in manufacturing and development together with a strong network of contacts to develop a full face visor in record time,” said Lynsey Pannell from the company.

“Within 10 days the first shipment was made directly to frontline NHS users. Within two weeks serial production reached 15,000 units per day.”

The company says it has been supplying Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, Royal Papworth and several care homes and charities around the UK.