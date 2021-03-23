News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

MP welcomes faster broadband plan for businesses in Cambridgeshire

Logo Icon

Julian Makey

Published: 12:00 PM March 23, 2021   
North West Cambs MP Shailesh Vara welcomes plan to expand broadband for businesses.

North West Cambs MP Shailesh Vara welcomes plan to expand broadband for businesses. - Credit: ARCHANT

A £5 billion scheme which will bring faster broadband to businesses in hard to reach parts of Cambridgeshire has been welcomed by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

The Government’s Project Gigabit is expected to bring a boost to 500,000 businesses and homes in the region - with some Cambridgeshire users being at the top of the list.

Mr Vara said: “I welcome Project Gigabit and the fact that homes and businesses in my constituency, and in Cambridgeshire more generally, will be among the first to benefit with this project to achieve faster broadband.

“This will make a huge difference and be of benefit to many of my constituents living in rural and hard to reach areas. The investment is particularly important as we recover from the pandemic.” 

Contracts for the first group of areas will go to tender in the spring and work is expected to start in the first half of next year. Project Gigabit will target areas with slow connections which would have been left out in the providers’ own rollout plans, including some in hard to reach parts of Cambridgeshire.


 


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There are plans to make St Neots Market Square the cultural hub of the town.

Plans to transform St Neots Market Square take another step forward

Stephen Ferguson

Logo Icon
Paul Harvey was the publican of the Market Inn in Huntingdon. 

Tributes paid to popular Huntingdon landlord who died from Covid while...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
The old Woolworths store at 111 High Street, Huntingdon.

The history of 111 High Street in Huntingdon includes Woolworths and a...

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
Micah 

Mental Health

Huntingdon-based apprentice raising awareness of rare syndrome after...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus