Published: 12:00 PM March 23, 2021

A £5 billion scheme which will bring faster broadband to businesses in hard to reach parts of Cambridgeshire has been welcomed by North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

The Government’s Project Gigabit is expected to bring a boost to 500,000 businesses and homes in the region - with some Cambridgeshire users being at the top of the list.

Mr Vara said: “I welcome Project Gigabit and the fact that homes and businesses in my constituency, and in Cambridgeshire more generally, will be among the first to benefit with this project to achieve faster broadband.

“This will make a huge difference and be of benefit to many of my constituents living in rural and hard to reach areas. The investment is particularly important as we recover from the pandemic.”

Contracts for the first group of areas will go to tender in the spring and work is expected to start in the first half of next year. Project Gigabit will target areas with slow connections which would have been left out in the providers’ own rollout plans, including some in hard to reach parts of Cambridgeshire.







