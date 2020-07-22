Government guidance now states that face coverings are mandatory in shops and supermarkets from Friday, July 24 and in week five of the Reopening Huntingdonshire campaign, we provide an update from Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC).

Council leader Cllr Ryan Fuller said: “I know that not everybody likes the idea of wearing face coverings, but I hope that these latest Government measures will encourage more people to safely venture out and support our local businesses as they emerge from lockdown. “HDC has been working with business owners and local partners to implement a number of safety measures, including social distancing signage and additional street cleaning so that people know our high streets are open and safe to visit.”

HDC, supported by The Hunts Post, launched its Reopening Huntingdonshire campaign in June to support the district as coronavirus restrictions lifted and the people and businesses return to normal life.

HDC is working closely with; local businesses, town councils, Huntingdon BID, HBAC, Federation of Small Businesses, the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce any other partners to promote the businesses in the area, those that are open and those that are closed for the time being in an effort to encourage people to shop local where they can and support the local economy.

HDC has also published up-to-date business directories that show which businesses in all four market towns have reopened and includes opening times.

“One of the most important parts of our Reopening Huntingdonshire campaign is to promote to residents the fantastic range of small businesses that are central to the experience of visiting our market towns,” explained Cllr Fuller.

In conjunction with the introduction of mandatory face coverings, Saturday is the first day that leisure centres across the UK can reopen which includes Huntingdonshire District Council’s One Leisure centres.

If you want to find out what shops and businesses are open, the HDC business directories can be accessed at: www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/reopening, and there is one for each of the market towns; Ramsey, Huntingdon, St Ives and St Neots.