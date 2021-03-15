News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Face covering family-run business in St Neots creates jobs and supports charity

Clare Butler

Published: 8:00 AM March 15, 2021    Updated: 2:44 PM March 15, 2021
Family run business Pan Emerald produce face coverings

Family-run business Pan Emerald in Eaton Socon is creating face coverings with a “strong social and environmental ethos”. - Credit: Pan-Emerald

A family-run business in Eaton Socon has created 10 full and part-time jobs in manufacturing after starting to produce face coverings with a “strong social and environmental ethos”.  

Pan-Emerald Limited, based off Howard Road, is run by husband and wife team John and Mary Judge along with a 90 per cent female team including the couple's four children. 

They started to produce their Protec branded face coverings earlier this year and support the 3-Pillars - a local charity for the homeless.

Face covering production by Pan Emerald

Family-run business Pan Emerald in Eaton Socon is creating face coverings with a “strong social and environmental ethos”. - Credit: Pan Emerald

Mr Judge, managing director, said: “From ground zero we set out to procure the correct grade of machinery and raw material that would not be in conflict with medical grade NHS and carers supply chain, as both types use largely the same raw materials.  

“As we come out of lockdown, we plan to supply businesses and the public with on-going protection for the foreseeable future.” 

Machinery used by Pan Emerald in producing their face coverings.

Machinery used by Pan Emerald in producing their face coverings. - Credit: Pan Emerald

Pan-Emerald has a current capacity to produce up to three million face coverings – and are still growing.  

St Neots News

