Face covering family-run business in St Neots creates jobs and supports charity
- Credit: Pan-Emerald
A family-run business in Eaton Socon has created 10 full and part-time jobs in manufacturing after starting to produce face coverings with a “strong social and environmental ethos”.
Pan-Emerald Limited, based off Howard Road, is run by husband and wife team John and Mary Judge along with a 90 per cent female team including the couple's four children.
They started to produce their Protec branded face coverings earlier this year and support the 3-Pillars - a local charity for the homeless.
Mr Judge, managing director, said: “From ground zero we set out to procure the correct grade of machinery and raw material that would not be in conflict with medical grade NHS and carers supply chain, as both types use largely the same raw materials.
“As we come out of lockdown, we plan to supply businesses and the public with on-going protection for the foreseeable future.”
Pan-Emerald has a current capacity to produce up to three million face coverings – and are still growing.
Special offer for Hunts Post readers – 25 per cent discount on all purchases until the end of March using HUNTSPOST25 code at www.protec-pel.com
