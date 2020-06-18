This award is not entered directly, but is chosen by the judges from the winners of the other categories.

The winner of the award in 2019 was TRB Lightweight Structures Ltd, who had won the Business Growth award which made them eligible for the category.

The company, which was formed in 1954, is a leading manufacturing and engineering company, specialising in lightweight composite products. It has faced huge challenges since winning the awards last year, but has also experienced growth and expansion.

“Since the award last November we have been awarded a three-year contract from large US engine manufacture to provide electric battery enclosure components for electric buses,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“To support this, we have entered into a joint venture with Toyota Tsusho America to build a new factory in Richmond Kentucky USA to manufacture these parts and ship to the customers factory in Indiana. The new facility will be fully automated composites facility.”

In terms of challenges, the company says it is now supporting expansion across two continents and is busy with designing and building equipment for the new plant in Kentucky.

In terms of its biggest success, the company says: “The development of a new processing methodology in how to make carbon fibre components at high volume in an automated way. This has led to the winning of these contacts and the new relationship with Toyota Tsusho America. We are continuing to develop new processes and have another significant development being worked on that will be launched and put into production in the next three months.”

Plans for 2020 and beyond include expansion in both the UK and US.

Of their win at last year’s awards, the company says: “It was a fabulous way to celebrate all the brilliant things the business has achieved in the last few years. I only wish everyone in the company could have been there.

