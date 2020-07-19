If your company has a coronavirus success story, we’d love to hear from you.

The 2020 Hunts Post Business Awards has launched a new award category to recognise the difficult trading conditions and the measures businesses have taken to stay afloat.

We want to hear from businesses who have either adapted their own business model or supported the community through the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Whether you’re a manufacturer who has been making PPE; a catering firm who has been providing lunches for frontline workers or even if you have found your company has been able to reduce local unemployment levels by hiring more staff during this time of crisis, we would love to hear your stories and experiences.

If you want to enter, think about the following:

* How has your business reacted to Covid-19?

* What is the story behind your success and how did you achieve what you did?

* What impact did your actions have on either your business or the community/other businesses?

* What has been the impact of your actions on your employees?

Hunts Post editor, Debbie Davies, said: “We know lots of businesses out there have struggled and many are still facing difficult times and uncertainty, but we want to celebrate the success stories and recognise all the hard work.

“It would be great to hear from businesses who have adapted their factories and work spaces to support the frontline.

“There are also lots of companies who have managed to continued trading and we would love to hear how they managed to do that.

“If you have a coronavirus success story, we would love to hear from you.”

This year’s Hunts Post Business Awards will take place at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on November 6. Deadline for entries is 5pm on September 2. More information and details on how to enter are at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.

This year we have the following categories available to enter;

New Business of the Year

Small Medium Enterprises of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Supporting Young People Award

Commercial Business in The Community

The Customer Service Award

Business Growth Award

Business Person of the Year

Employer of the Year

The Innovation Award

Special Covid-19 Award

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - These awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges & will be announced on the night.