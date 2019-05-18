Following a site visit from a BEE advisor, a review identified a package of measures that would enable Paragraf to improve efficiency including the replacement of an oil-fired heating system with more modern air source heat pumps and HVAC units, as well as retrofitting LED lighting to selected areas of the building. Paragraf successfully secured a £7,153 grant from BEE to enable them to implement the recommended measures. The installation of improved heating and lighting will give anticipated carbon savings of 128 tonnes per annum and cost savings of £21,000, as well as create a more pleasant working environment for the team. Commenting on receiving the grant, Catherine Cranton, finance and business administration manager at Paragraf said: