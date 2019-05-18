Carly Leonard, CEO at PECT, presents the team at Paragraf with a cheque for more than £7,000. Carly Leonard, CEO at PECT, presents the team at Paragraf with a cheque for more than £7,000.

Following a site visit from a BEE advisor, a review identified a package of measures that would enable Paragraf to improve efficiency including the replacement of an oil-fired heating system with more modern air source heat pumps and HVAC units, as well as retrofitting LED lighting to selected areas of the building.

Paragraf successfully secured a £7,153 grant from BEE to enable them to implement the recommended measures. The installation of improved heating and lighting will give anticipated carbon savings of 128 tonnes per annum and cost savings of £21,000, as well as create a more pleasant working environment for the team.

Commenting on receiving the grant, Catherine Cranton, finance and business administration manager at Paragraf said: "The BEE grant has enabled us to replace old heating and lighting with modern energy efficient alternatives. This has not only helped us reduce our energy bills but also created a more pleasant working environment for our staff."

Since the Business Energy Efficiency (BEE) programme launched in spring 2017, the programme has supported over 180 SMEs, identifying cost savings of more than £1.2million and potential carbon reductions of more than 6,000 tonnes.

Using funding secured from the European Regional Development Fund, BEE offers a free audit service to help small and medium sized enterprises identify energy saving opportunities. Businesses who look to invest in capital projects to improve energy efficiency can access a grant scheme offering up to £20,000 in financial support.

Grant funding is available for a number of measures including; LED lighting, heating and cooling, insulation, solar pv and battery storage and electric vehicles.

The project is being delivered by the environmental charity PECT, in partnership with Nwes.

Businesses are urged to contact BEE before June 30 while funding is still available.

To find out more and to register your interest, visit: www.beecp.org or email: info@beecp.co.uk or call: 01733 882549.