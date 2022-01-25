News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Event to champion employment of people with additional needs

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:55 AM January 25, 2022
An event to raise awareness about employing people with additional needs will take place in March.

An event to raise awareness about employing people with additional needs will take place in March. - Credit: CCC

An event to raise awareness of the value of employing people with additional needs is to be run by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Additional Needs Employment Event will see employers – and both councils - explain the benefits of hiring people with disabilities, as well as how small reasonable adjustments in the workplace can open up much more opportunities for people with additional needs, such as learning disabilities, autism and a range of neurodiverse conditions.

The virtual seminar is taking place on March 25, from 10.30-12pm, and will allow for best practice to be shared, as well as a question and answer session. 

It follows a similar event held last May, and it is hoped that greater awareness and knowledge of what this valuable workforce can offer will increase the number of people that can gain paid employment locally.

Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee, said: “People with additional needs are a motivated group of individuals eager to work, and in the right environment they can thrive.

“We’ve seen at our council how people with disabilities can offer a hugely valuable contribution, so I would urge employers to join the seminar and find out how to make the necessary reasonable adjustments to open up opportunities to more groups in society.”

Details of how to sign up can be found at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cambridgeshire-and-peterborough-additional-needs-employment-event-tickets-223221330007.

Any employers wishing to speak at the event should email: Martine.Simpson-Thomas@cambridgeshire.gov.uk.


Cambridgeshire County Council
Huntingdon News

