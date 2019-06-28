The Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business Awards take place on November 1 and will once again be looking to crown an Employer of the Year. Staff are the most important asset of any business so this category will seek to acknowledge those businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to staff and asses how employees benefit the business. To put together an award-winning entry, firms will need to provide an outline of the business, details of staffing numbers, the induction process, and details of the incentives or benefits provided to staff. The judges will also want to hear about how staff and businesses communicate with each other and how firms measure staff performance and its influence on the business. Last year's award was won by Education Personnel Management. Speaking to the Hunts Post after winning the award, Jen Elliot, chief executive, said: