The Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business Awards take place on November 1 and will once again be looking to crown an Employer of the Year.

Staff are the most important asset of any business so this category will seek to acknowledge those businesses which demonstrate strong commitment to staff and asses how employees benefit the business.

To put together an award-winning entry, firms will need to provide an outline of the business, details of staffing numbers, the induction process, and details of the incentives or benefits provided to staff.

The judges will also want to hear about how staff and businesses communicate with each other and how firms measure staff performance and its influence on the business.

Last year's award was won by Education Personnel Management. Speaking to the Hunts Post after winning the award, Jen Elliot, chief executive, said: "We have been in Huntingdonshire for 25 years so to be recognised for everything we do is really important to us. I think we are just looking forward to continuing all of our hard work and being the best we can."

The firm, based in Huntingdon, provides tailored advice to more than 1,600 schools from named experts.

The Employer of the Year Award is sponsored by Chorus Homes, formerly Luminus Group.

Nigel Finney, managing director at Chorus Homes, said: "We are incredibly passionate about the work we do within our communities as we work with our residents on improving services and building much needed new homes for the region.

It is important to us that we have a new name which reflects our desire to work together in the communities we serve. Collaboratively, we chose Chorus Homes as it embodies our ethos, it represents people coming together to create something with meaning and lasting value.

"Along with the new brand, Chorus Homes staff came up with an inspiring new mission statement of 'working together, creating great places to live,' which perfectly sums up what we are about and how we are delivering the group's placemaking agenda in the East of England."

To find out more about the Employer of the Year Award or the other categories available for entry, log on to: www.huntsbusinessawards.com.