Emma Read has been named as Runner-up Virtual Assistant of the Year - Credit: Emma Read

A virtual assistant who provides a range of digital services to firms across the country has been recognised for her skills by landing a title in a national award scheme.

Somersham-based Emma Read was named Runner-up Virtual Assistant in the 2021 Digital Women Awards.

Her work involves providing services, such as administration, organisation and marketing, to local and national businesses.

Emma said: “I was overjoyed to be nominated and shortlisted as Virtual Assistant of the Year in the 2021 Digital Women Awards but to have been presented with the runner-up award when up against such a talented group of Virtual Assistants is such a privilege.

"I'm incredibly thankful to be recognised and celebrated for my hard work supporting and cheerleading my clients on their amazing journeys, especially throughout the pandemic which has been so hard for small businesses. It truly means the world.”

The Digital Women Awards are open to women working in digital industries and entrepreneurship, with entrants going through a rigorous judging process.

Flexibility in helping clients tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns was taken into account this year.

Lucy Hall, founder of Digital Women, said: “We are really excited to once again celebrate all of the incredible women going over and above and doing truly amazing things in the digital space.

"This is a particularly important time to celebrate businesswomen, entrepreneurs and all people in digital industries, as the pandemic has been transforming the digital space and everyone has had to pivot, change and grow in response.”

The award celebrates women working remotely as virtual assistants in a digital support role.

Emma, a mother of three, set up her virtual assistant business in 2016 and is a member of British Mensa, a Certified Mailchimp Partner, an approved member of The Society of Virtual Assistants and owner of The Little Popup Card Company.

She said she was experienced in juggling business and family life and enjoyed helping entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide find the time, space, and freedom they needed to achieve their goals.

Digital Women is an online skill-sharing community where women can learn and improve digital skills while being supported and inspired by other women.