Naomi Rose, owner of Elsie May's Electric Lounge, has temporarily closed the café and thanked customers for their support. - Credit: Elsie May's Electric Lounge

The owner of a popular St Neots-based cafe and bakery has temporarily closed the business to "rest and recover" following some of the "toughest ever" months faced.

Naomi Rose announced that the café, Elsie May's Electric Lounge, will close from today (October 18) until mid-November on a Facebook post.

Naomi said she has faced several challenges, including managing the rising cost of both energy and stock, difficulties getting stock, keeping prices at a "reasonable level" and finding staff, such as bakers.

"As a result, I’m working every hour I can and covering every role in order to open our doors every day," Naomi said.

"I’ve been pushed beyond the limits of what I’m capable of managing and quite honestly, I need to take some time off to rest and recover."

"I think I can speak for a lot of small local independent business owners, particularly those in the hospitality industry, that these past few months (and years) have been very challenging for all of us."

The bakery had won a national award earlier this year for Britain's Best White Loaf, but the current economic climate and cost of living crisis has proved too much of a strain.

District councillor for Priory Park and Little Paxton, Stephen Ferguson, on Facebook said: "This is sad news from one of the best businesses in the town (and certainly one of my favourites).

"It’s also devastating news for the town.

"I know times are hard for everyone, but please try to divert whatever spending you have to our businesses. There are desperate times ahead."

Other St Neots have already been impacted, and only last month, the restaurant Griddle and Grind announced its closure, whilst the family-run café Kwellers shut its doors for good in July.

However, the Electric Lounge's closure is only temporary, and Naomi said she will use the downtime to "refocus and plan out what’s next for us".

Several customers expressed their support for Naomi and the café on Facebook, with more than 350 people reacting to the news.

Naomi said she has been "truly overwhelmed by all the love and support" and reassured it wouldn't be long until the café and bakery returns.

