Video
Take a sneaky peak inside the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant in St Ives
- Credit: Archant
Take a look around the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant which has opened today October 21 in St Ives.
The restaurant has replaced the old NatWest bank in St Ives town centre, providing a new range of sourdough pizzas, pastas and much more.
Owners Merinda Di Rita and her husband held a pre-launch evening on October 20 to celebrate opening.
Merinda said: “Di Ritas have been in the community since 2016 and we used to be on Bridge Street but we have since moved to the Pavement in St Ives.
“We have a bakery, a coffee house, the sit-down pizza and pasta area and then the fine dining restaurant at the back.
You may also want to watch:
“This is where afternoon teas can be enjoyed also, we hope Christmas will be lovely and busy and there are plans for a New Year's Eve party.”
Merinda explained that this has been a two-year project to get the restaurant completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding
- 2 Man who burgled his own father’s home is sentenced
- 3 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
- 4 Man to appear in court after smashing police car window with sledgehammer
- 5 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- 6 Drink driver arrested in Brampton for being four times over the legal limit
- 7 Man in court over special constable assault and theft of alcohol
- 8 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
- 9 Lets get Cambridgeshire back on the buses says mayor
- 10 Diners at St Ives pub help raise £8k for hospitality charity
Merinda expressed she is thrilled that the first couple of days they are open, they are completely fully booked up.