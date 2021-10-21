Video

A new restaurant called Di-Ritas has opened in St Ives town centre - Credit: Archant

Take a look around the new Di Rita's at No2 restaurant which has opened today October 21 in St Ives.

The restaurant has replaced the old NatWest bank in St Ives town centre, providing a new range of sourdough pizzas, pastas and much more.

Owners Merinda Di Rita and her husband held a pre-launch evening on October 20 to celebrate opening.

The Old Natwest Bank in St Ives has been renovated into a Restaurant - Credit: Archant

Merinda said: “Di Ritas have been in the community since 2016 and we used to be on Bridge Street but we have since moved to the Pavement in St Ives.

“We have a bakery, a coffee house, the sit-down pizza and pasta area and then the fine dining restaurant at the back.

An old bank chest has been converted into a wine storage unit. - Credit: Archant

“This is where afternoon teas can be enjoyed also, we hope Christmas will be lovely and busy and there are plans for a New Year's Eve party.”

A Deli Counter is situated at the front of the restaurant. - Credit: Archant

Merinda explained that this has been a two-year project to get the restaurant completed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A fine dining area located at the back of the restaurant will serve afternoon teas - Credit: Archant

Merinda expressed she is thrilled that the first couple of days they are open, they are completely fully booked up.