Published: 3:21 PM February 26, 2021

Deliveroo is on the lookout for drivers and riders ahead of its launch in Huntingdon and St Neots. - Credit: PA

Takeaway delivery giant Deliveroo is set to launch in Huntingdon and St Neots – and they’re on the lookout for drivers.

Deliveroo is looking to sign-up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the district to customers.

Bosses say that Deliveroo’s arrival in the area later this month will also be a major boost to local businesses - who will be able to reach new customers through delivery.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Huntington and St Neots and we’re excited to be launching next month.

“We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible from independent eateries, traditional takeaways and restaurants.

Apply to be a driver at http://riders.deliveroo.co.uk/en/apply or sign up as a retailer at restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb