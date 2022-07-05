A new courier business has celebrated its grand opening on Edison Street in St Ives and handed over a cheque for £1,000 to the Mayor of St Ives, Cllr Philip Pope.

On Monday, the Courier Company Nationwide relocated from Foxton, Cambridgeshire, to St Ives and invited the local business community to witness a ribbon-cutting ceremony and enjoy live music and refreshments.

The Mayor of St Ives, Cllr Phillip Pope cut the ribbon at the St Ives based courier company as they opened for business in their new premises.

As part of the grand opening, the mayor was delighted to accept a cheque on behalf of The Youth Hardship Fund, a local charity that aims to provide young people with access to the arts and sports.

Josh Arbon and Richard England with St Ives Mayor, Cllr Philip Pope receiving the cheque for £1,000. - Credit: HUNTS POST

The mayor thanked the company for its generous donation and said: "I am sure that the town of St Ives will get behind this newly located business once they get to know its lovely owners."

Initially starting with one van out of a shared warehouse, The Courier Company Nationwide, formed by Richard England and Josh Arbon has grown into a 20-vehicle strong courier company, offering safe and secure same day deliveries both locally and nationally.

Richard and Josh said: "We want to thank the mayor for opening our new premises. It’s been an honour to support his amazing charity and we look forward to furthering our support in the town.

"Part of our key values of our company is to integrate with the local community. We are a local business, wanting to assist local people and companies."

The company are expanding into St Ives creating new jobs and building partnerships with local businesses to help them get through these current challenging times.