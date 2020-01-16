Wyboston Lakes Resort will find out next month if it is the winner of a top title at the prestigious 2020 Meeting and Incentive Travel Industry Awards presentation dinner in London.

It has been chosen as one of six finalists for the Best UK Conference Centre award.

Managing director Steve Jones, said: "It is immensely satisfying to be recognised once again by being shortlisted for such a prestigious award. It's superb testimony to the marvellous contributions of the whole team and the tremendous quality of the facilities at our recently transformed Woodlands Event Centre."

The awards are highly-coveted in the industry because they are decided by the votes of readers of the Meetings and Incentive Travel magazine who are regular customers at the venues, including Wyboston.

Wyboston Lakes Resort created the Woodlands Event Centre in a £3 million transformation of its conference and events facilities which opened last spring.

It has created an event centre equipped with the latest technology to meet the needs of customers.

The venue provides a main conference room seating 620 people theatre-style or 380 in cabaret form, movable walls to create event options and separate meeting areas.

The Mediterranean-inspired Olive Restaurant and the informal Cedar Bar have also been created to provide a range of food options and there is a food market offering a range of international street food dishes.

Winners of the awards will be announced on February 28.

Wyboston Lakes Resort features two specialist venues, the Woodlands Event Centre and the Willows Training Centre, totalling 65 conference, training and syndicate rooms.

There are more than 400 bedrooms and on-site facilities include a health and leisure club, the Waterfront Hotel with 103 rooms, an award-winning restaurant and an 18 hole golf course. Serviced office space is also available.

More information is available at www.wybostonlakes.co.uk/business.