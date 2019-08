Switch Now CIC won the 2018 Business in the Community award. Picture: ROB MORRIS Switch Now CIC won the 2018 Business in the Community award. Picture: ROB MORRIS

Switch Now was recognised for its community contribution at last year's Hunts Post Huntingdonshire Business Awards and, in particular, its work developing the employability skills of young people with learning difficulties.

The St Neots-based community interest company offers training, work experience and jobs as part of a collaboration with partner organisations and local companies.

A spokesman for Switch Now said: "Winning the award meant Switch Now gained recognition as doing something different, meaningful and providing an alternative to what's available for people with learning difficulties and disabilities within Huntingdonshire and the surrounding area. "It was fantastic for our staffing team and for our co-workers. We would absolutely recommend entering the awards, we were delighted and very proud to be winners."

The Switch Now team has been focussed on growth and development since winning last November and added that its success had "enabled us to publicise [the award] through professional meetings and networking events and raise our profile further in the local and wider community".

The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS The Hunts Post Business Awards 2018. Picture: ROB MORRIS

The spokesman added: "[In 2019 we want to] continue to grow and diversify Switch Now, to change opportunities for young adults with learning difficulties and disabilities, for them to develop more filled futures through training, education, social engagement and employment."

Entries for the 2019 Commercial Business in the Community award are now open. The award is designed to recognise significant achievement in major contribution to local communities without expectation or direct commercial benefit.

The awards category is open for sponsorship. If you are interested in sponsorship contact sponsorship account manager, Ashleigh Jackson, on ashleigh.jackson@archant.co.uk.

This year's Hunts Post Business Awards ceremony will be held on November 1 at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives. The deadline for entries is September 2. Information about the entry process and the categories available can be found online at: www.huntsbusinessawards.co.uk.