Sainsbury's Café is closing down in Huntingdon at the end of this week, but the Ely branch will remain open.

The supermarket announced that it will "transform" its eat-in experience at the start of March, and the project will involve closing all bar 67 Sainsbury's Café outlets nationwide.

The last day to dine at the Huntingdon superstore will be on Friday, April 22.

In place of an own-brand café, the national chain will begin rolling out in-store Starbucks cafés or The Restaurant Hub units - serving eat-in and takeaway from brands such as Caffè Carluccio's, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Slim Chickens.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "Last month, we confirmed we’re set to transform our eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer through new food halls in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and cafes with Starbucks.

"As part of this, some of our cafés will close by the end of this month and we will keep colleagues and customers updated on our plans."

Sainsbury's has not said how the café space at Huntingdon will be used, but the brand is aiming to "transform" the eat-in, takeaway and home delivered hot food and drink offer in a total 250 supermarkets over the next three years.

The Restaurant Hub was trialled at a store in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

Ely will retain its own-brand café, as will nearby Sainsbury's superstores at King's Lynn Hardwick and Bury St Edmunds.

When the move was announced, Sainsbury's warned that 2,000 members of staff could be impacted by the changes.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's CEO, said: "We are really excited about this new customer offer.

"As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

"We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

"Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices."