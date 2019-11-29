As part of #sockingfillers the team at Beacon Wealth Group are filling a pair of warm socks with items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, roll-on deodorant, coffee/soup/hot chocolate sachets, gloves, pants, soap, comb and sanitary items, which will be donated to the 3 Pillars charity which works with people who are homeless.

"We welcome everyone who wishes to join us in this quest and will be collecting donations of filled socks at any of our four offices (listed below) before December 13," said Sarah Ray from Beacon Wealth Group.

Anyone who makes a donation is being encouraged to share photographs of their socks on the group's Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/BeaconWealthGroupLtd) to provide inspiration to others and spread the message.

You can drop off your socks at any of Beacon's four high street office locations:

St Neots: 26 Market Square, PE19 2PJ

St Ives: 3 The Sheep Market, PE27 5AJ

Sawtry: The Green, PE28 5ST

Kimbolton: The Old Chapel, PE28 0HW