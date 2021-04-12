Published: 12:54 PM April 12, 2021

Rodney Galbraith of Chequers Shoes, in Huntingdon, says it has been a tough year, but it is good to be back. - Credit: ARCHANT

Rodney Galbraith, the owner of Chequers Shoes, in Chequers Court, Huntingdon, says the key to future success on the High Street is winning hearts and minds.

Mr Galbraith, who has run the businesses for seven years, said: "We felt the pressure of lock-down and overall, it has been a tough year so it is really important now for people to support their local businesses. We have been online and it is an added value service for the customer and for some it is convenient as we do local delivery as well.

On being back in the shop, he added: "It is nice for myself and the staff to be open again. We miss the interaction and we feel a lot of customers still like to come into a shop and touch and feel the product and try on and get some expert advice."

And on the future of the High Street, he said: "The High Street is the heartbeat of any town centre. I think that our success is down to a number of things and it is a question of winning hearts and minds. You can't be complacent and expect people to just turn up in your shop, you have to work for it."











