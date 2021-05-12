Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton
- Credit: Archant
A family-run cheesecake emporium bursting with delicious desserts – and even a brunch menu – has opened its doors in Brampton.
LO's, which stands for Little One's, gives sugary snack lovers the chance to create their own personalised cheesecake six days a week.
The shop is not only run by budding entrepreneur Georgia, but her mum Sally - otherwise known as “queen cheesecaker” - and brother Josh.
The trio, along with help from other relatives, turned their dream into reality to create LO’s on a roller-coaster ride over the past two years.
“I remember the day when I told my brother and mumma that I was going to change my life, and hopefully theirs too,” Georgia said, who previously worked for the NHS.
LO’s got it first taste of success after the family entered a competition to open a pitch at the Grafton Centre in Cambridge. They won, and LO’s was born in July 2019.
“The excitement was unreal and surreal in fact, none of us could quite believe it,” Georgia continued.
“On the day we opened we sold out by 1pm.
“But then Covid hit and changed everyone's lives, closing the Grafton so of course we closed our doors too.
“Determination was key here and we pushed through.
“We started delivering throughout the whole of Cambridgeshire and beyond - every day for nine months.
“Then we found our own shop and got the keys to an empty shell.
“Then the family adventure truly began.”
LO’s has nine different biscuit bases, 10 different flavoured cheesecakes with sweets, fruits, sauces and chocolate toppings and even hot homemade pastries.
They also sell milkshakes, cakes, coffees, brownies and melt in the middle cookies – and currently have outdoor seating to enjoy a snack from their tasty new brunch menu.
“The queues you see is for mumma’s cheesecake,” Georgia continued.
“We wake every morning around 5am and drive in to the shop, turn on our ovens and start creating, making and baking.
“We are proof that if you desire something enough you will go sail every wave, because you know the sunset you will soon see will be so worth it.”
LO’s is open at Unit 3 on the Brampton Park Estate on Tuesday’s 9 to 5pm, Wednesday 11 to 5pm, Thursday/Friday/Saturday 9 to 5pm and Sunday 11 to 4pm.