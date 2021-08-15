News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Business

Sky's the limit for Hunts construction company charity challenge

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 10:30 AM August 15, 2021   
Construction company Brogan Group in Gamlingay has raised £2,000 in a charity challenge.

Construction company Brogan Group in Gamlingay has raised £2,000 in a charity challenge. - Credit: Brogan Group

A construction company in Gamlingay has raised £2,000 in a charity challenge where volunteers walked or ran the distance of the heights of buildings they have worked on. 

Brogan Group took part in the Tall Building Charity Challenge to raise awareness of mental health in construction. 

The distance was based on a multiple of the height of eight tall buildings the company have provided access on – from West Tower in Liverpool to the mighty Burj Khalifa in Dubai.  

The team raised donations from their friends and family and from a collection pot for workers and visitors who came to the site. 

All money raised goes to the Lighthouse Club charity – which specializes in mental health support. 

Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, said: "As well as being one of our valued company supporters, Brogan have also undertaken a fantastic fundraising challenge for us which is great news.  

“They're also helping us raise awareness of the importance of positive mental health in the industry which is crucial to our mission that no construction worker or their family should feel alone in a crisis.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver who killed teenage cousin in crash avoids jail  
  2. 2 14-year-old boy struck in attempted robbery in Huntingdon
  3. 3 Sacked boss offers £700k for homes council owned company may demolish
  1. 4 GCSE success for Huntingdon based motor mechanic
  2. 5 Concerns over plans for medical waste incinerator in Hunts village
  3. 6 Police seal off roads to hold back protestors at Camp Beagle
  4. 7 Five places to go in Huntingdonshire for afternoon tea
  5. 8 Video shows scale of police operation at Camp Beagle to protect vans
  6. 9 Family pets and stunning wildlife
  7. 10 Petition launched to downgrade A1123 to a B road

Brogan Group has recently committed to supporting its own workers at Gamlingay by signing up to the Building Mental Health Charter. 

Mental Health
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Roads Policing Unit are on scene

Delays expected and drivers warned to avoid area after HGV overturns

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Church Street in St Neots will be closed to traffic. 

Delays expected as road in St Neots closes until September

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Jon Cooper, 30, from Huntingdon

Huntingdon man jailed after weekend of threats and violence

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Dr Anitha Mathew's legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital  

Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Doctor’s legacy lives on in Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon