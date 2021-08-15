Sky's the limit for Hunts construction company charity challenge
- Credit: Brogan Group
A construction company in Gamlingay has raised £2,000 in a charity challenge where volunteers walked or ran the distance of the heights of buildings they have worked on.
Brogan Group took part in the Tall Building Charity Challenge to raise awareness of mental health in construction.
The distance was based on a multiple of the height of eight tall buildings the company have provided access on – from West Tower in Liverpool to the mighty Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
The team raised donations from their friends and family and from a collection pot for workers and visitors who came to the site.
All money raised goes to the Lighthouse Club charity – which specializes in mental health support.
Bill Hill, CEO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity, said: "As well as being one of our valued company supporters, Brogan have also undertaken a fantastic fundraising challenge for us which is great news.
“They're also helping us raise awareness of the importance of positive mental health in the industry which is crucial to our mission that no construction worker or their family should feel alone in a crisis.”
Brogan Group has recently committed to supporting its own workers at Gamlingay by signing up to the Building Mental Health Charter.