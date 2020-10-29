John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, said time was “running out” for firms to put a business plan in place so they were prepared to trade effectively from January 1.

The chambers, which represents businesses throughout Cambridgeshire and the surrounding Huntingdonshire district, has linked up with Access to Export for a free virtual meeting on November 9 which will discuss a no-deal Brexit and what businesses need to do to be ready in time for the deadline.

Mr Bridge said businesses were being reminded that the UK was leaving the EU’s single market and customs union at the end of the year and the clock was ticking on the preparations they needed to make, including some which were essential and needed to be put in place now.

“It is imperative that businesses now plan for a no-deal Brexit and ensure they are ready regardless of the outcome,” he said.

“We are delighted to team up with Access to Export for this event who have used their wealth of hands-on worldwide international trade experience to put together a comprehensive international trade checklist. This will be available to all delegates that register for this event.”

To help businesses plan for the January 1, 2021 deadline, the chamber and Access to Export will host the virtual event, which runs from 10-11am on November 9.

Chris Willers, managing director of Access to Export, will explain what businesses should be doing now to ensure they are they are fully prepared for trading from 1 January 2021, regardless of whether or not a trade deal is achieved.

The session will be held on Zoom and is open to members and non-members of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

Registering for the meeting can be done at: www://afx.one/e0ed3a4c or: www,cambridgeshirechamber.co.uk.